Accident closes Veterans Memorial Highway between Bay Roberts and North River overpass

Emergency vehicles are on scene at an accident on the Veterans Memorial Highway between Bay Roberts and North River Overpass. Bay Roberts Fire Rescue says the highway is expected to be closed for the foreseeable future.
Traffic is being diverted. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
NTV will share further updates as they become available.
Update: Missing youth located overnightBy Earl Noble — 10 hours ago
Update. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) have stated that missing youth Sophia Brace has been located. The RNC thanks the public for their assistance.
Earlier story:
The RNC is requesting the assistance of the community with locating missing person, 14 year old Sophia Brace, of St. John’s.
Brace was last seen around midnight on Wednesday, August 2nd, 2023 in the area of the west end of St. John’s. Brace is described as 5’3″ tall and thin build, with brown hair and blue eyes. She may be wearing grey sweatpants, a black hoodie, and carrying a black Air Jordan backpack.
The RNC are concerned for the safety and wellbeing of Brace, and request anyone who has information pertaining to her whereabouts contact the RNC at 729-8000 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800- 222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.
Suspended acupuncturist faces custody if she misses court appearance againBy Rosie Mullaley — 15 hours ago
A St. John's acupuncturist is getting one last chance to explain to the courts why she's still practising when her licence has been suspended for more than two years. A Supreme Court judge says Dr. Xiao Hong Liu is a no-show again, she'll end up in jail. NTV's Rosie Mullaley reports.
Young girl on bicycle dies after being struck by pickup truck in Shea HeightsBy Web Team — 18 hours ago
A young girl has died after she was struck by a pickup truck in Shea Heights Wednesday.
The RNC responded to the serious accident on Druken Crescent in St. John’s. The girl had been riding a bicycle when she was struck. She was rushed to hospital where she sadly succumbed to her injuries a short while later. The RNC sends its sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.
Anyone experiencing stress or anxiety as a result of this accident can access the NL mental health crisis line through 8-1-1 for support. If you are in crisis, the RNC Mental Health Mobile Crisis Response Team can provide support at your location.
Druken Crescent was closed to traffic while officers gathered information from the scene. The 81-year-old driver of the pickup truck remained on the scene and is co-operating with the investigation. The RNC is continuing to investigate the accident and is looking for witness information and video footage from the area of Druken Crescent in Shea Heights around the time of the collision, shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Anyone with information to assist investigators is asked to call the RNC at 729-8000 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.