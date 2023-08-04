Accident closes Veterans Memorial Highway between Bay Roberts and North River overpass

Emergency vehicles are on scene at an accident on the Veterans Memorial Highway between Bay Roberts and North River Overpass. Bay Roberts Fire Rescue says the highway is expected to be closed for the foreseeable future.

Traffic is being diverted. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

NTV will share further updates as they become available.

🚨⚠️🚨 The Veterans Memorial Highway is closed between Bay Roberts and North River due to a vehicle collision. Traffic will be diverted. 🚨🚨🚨#NLTraffic — RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador (@RCMPNL) August 4, 2023