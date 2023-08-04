News

Accident closes Veterans Memorial Highway between Bay Roberts and North River overpass

August 4, 2023
By Bailey Howard


Emergency vehicles are on scene at an accident on the Veterans Memorial Highway between Bay Roberts and North River Overpass. Bay Roberts Fire Rescue says the highway is expected to be closed for the foreseeable future.

Traffic is being diverted. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

NTV will share further updates as they become available.

