The Association of Allied Health Professionals is calling on government to reverse its decision to privatize the air ambulance service.

The association fears such a move would risk the safety of patients and employees.

Gord Piercey, AAHP’s President says “This is just another example of not protecting the public healthcare system or the professionals who are holding it together.”

The AAHP and its members believe that the public air ambulance system offers better quality services in all aspects.