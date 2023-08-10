A soggy Thursday is on tap for much of the Province

A slow-moving, sloth-like, area of low pressure is really making its presence known across parts of the Province this morning. Virtually all of Newfoundland and parts of western Labrador are waking up to either rain, showers, or drizzle. It’s also a bit windy, which makes being outside in any of this more unpleasant than it has to be. The radar loop from the last 6 hours, ending just before 7 AM this morning, shows us where the rain is. The brighter the color, the heavier the rain.
The area of low pressure will trudge across the Island today and the rain, showers and drizzle will continue across the Island because of it. The rain will generally become less widespread and more showery as the afternoon and evening progress. Except on the Baie Verte and Northern Peninsulas, where some heavier rain will arrive this evening. Also, southern Labrador will see the rain and showers increase later today as well, as the area of low pressure begins to make its way off the Island.
Along with the rain, we can see temperatures will also be on the cooler side today, with highs across the board in the teens. Today will certainly have a fall-like feel to it, even though we’re in the early stages of August.
There are some signs of warmer weather on the horizon, but we will have to wait until the weekend to see that. Speaking of the weekend, the next area of low pressure will swirl in Friday evening, and this will bring more rain, and wind, to the Province. Ferry crossings between NS and NL may be impacted, yet again.
