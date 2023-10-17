A Quiet Friday closes out the work-week

The Overview
A ridge of high pressure will keep the weather quiet and relatively calm across the bulk of the Province overnight. The same ridge will generally keep things sunny and mild for Friday, however, a few showers will skirt into Labrador and western Newfoundland at various times during the day. The next big weather-maker, which is a deepening area of low pressure, will arrive Saturday and will not depart until later Sunday. This low will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to much of the Island from Saturday mid-morning through Sunday.
A follow-up low could bring another bout of lighter rain on Monday. Temperatures will remain relatively mild through Saturday, with cooler air arriving Sunday or Monday. Highs dip into the single digits by early next week Island-wide.
Meanwhile, in Labrador, expect a quieter weekend, but a turn toward cooler temperatures by Sunday. In fact, by early next week highs will only be in the lower to middle single digits, and flurries will be widespread. This is a sure sign of the season.
The Forecast
Thursday Night: Mostly clear on the Island with lows of 6 to 12. It will be warmest o the southwest coast and generally cooler elsewhere. Labrador will see partly cloudy to mostly clear skies, with a few showers late in the west. Some areas of the west may see flurries. Lows of 2 to 7.
Friday: Mostly sunny to start the day across the Island, however, clouds increase central, west, and south during the afternoon. There may be some showers late in the day on the West Coast and on the Northern Peninsula. Highs in the lower to middle teens.
Labrador will see scattered showers, under mostly cloudy to cloudy skies. Highs of 5 in the west to 12 in the east and 8 in the north.
Saturday: Rain arrives on the Island during the late morning to early afternoon and will become heavy at times for most areas by evening. Wind speeds ramp up Saturday night and may gust to 100 km/h from the southwest during the overnight, over exposed areas. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower to middle teens.
Labrador will see mostly cloudy skies, with his of 4 in the west to 14 on the coast.
Sunday: Rain and showers will continue on the Island throughout the day. The best weather will likely be found in the east, where sunshine will be in the cards for the morning before showers return during the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle to upper teens south, central and east, while temperatures fall into the single digits in the west during the day.
Labrador will see scattered showers or flurries, with highs of 3 to 6.
Monday: Another chance of rain on the Island, with highs 6 to 8. Few flurries in Labrador under partly cloudy skies, with highs of 2 to 5.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy on the Island, in northerly flow. Highs near 7. Scattered flurries or showers in Labrador, with highs near 5.