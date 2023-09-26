A hazy, yet mild, Wednesday is on tap for the Province

Across the Island overnight we can expect mostly clear skies in central, south, and west, while northeast and eastern areas will see cloudy, to mostly cloudy skies. There may even be some pockets of drizzle in spots. Lows will be in the 4 to 6 range for most. However some low-lying areas will see temperatures fall as low as -2, and Frost Advisory is in effect for a large part of the Island.
Labrador will see mostly clear skies, with lows between 4 and 10. It will be warmest on the coast and coolest in the west.
Wednesday will generally be sunny to mostly sunny skies across the entire Province. Highs will be in the middle to upper teens, with some areas getting close to 20°. Although skies will be clear, smoke from distant burning wildfires will be in the area and may obscure the sun. The sky will almost look milky white and the sun may appear very red due to the smoke overhead.
The Government of NL, and Environment Canada, have issued an Air Quality Alert through at least Thursday. While much of the smoke will remain aloft, some will make it down to the ground may degrade local air quality. Please follow this link for details on the alert and what that means for your health.