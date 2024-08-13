A few areas of fog on the morning drive

Roads are mostly bare and dry across the province. There are areas of fog from Springdale to Grand Falls-Windsor, in the Goobies area, and on the Heart’s Content barrens.

The M. V. Veteran will come out of service this evening to perform vessel maintenance. The 7:15 p.m. crossing from Man O’War Cove, and the 8:30 p.m. crossing from Farewell will be cancelled.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet flights 264 and 265 are delayed. Porter Flight 234 and PAL Airlines Flight 901 are also delayed. Flights are on time in Gander and information is unavailable for Deer Lake.