A beauty Friday is on tap for most of the Province!

Friday will see sunshine across much of the Province, with the exception being the coast of Labrador. I’m not expecting dense clouds and fog in the area, but some mostly cloudy to overcast skies are certainly a possibility. Highs will be in the middle teens to near 20°.
The reason for the quiet and calm weather we’ve been having is a ridge of high pressure. The pattern set up shop earlier this week and looks to remain in place for the next couple of days. This pattern will break down a bit next week, allowing for a slightly more active weather pattern to take hold. I’m going to enjoy it this weekend!
The weekend is looking quite nice, across the province as the area of high pressure continues to dominate the weather picture. The sunshine, mild days, and cool nights will continue. There will be some showers running through the Big Land Saturday night and Sunday and possibly over Western Newfoundland Sunday as well.