72-year-old man dead after head-on collision on Veterans Memorial Highway

A 72-year-old man is dead after a head-on collision on the Veterans Memorial Highway near Harbour Grace Tuesday afternoon.

Harbour Grace RCMP were called around 3:30 p.m. about a collision involving two SUVs. One of the vehicles crossed the centre line and collided head-on with the other. A man and a woman from one vehicle were transported in an ambulance for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The lone occupant of the other vehicle died at the scene.

A Traffic Reconstructionist with RCMP Traffic Services East attended the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged and the investigation is continuing.