63 additional charges laid against accused sex offender Markus Hicks

The RNC is providing an update on the investigation related to the use of fictitious identities, social media applications, and concealment to arrange sexual acts by accused, Markus Hicks.

The investigation which started on August 23, 2023 has unearthed tens of thousands of images and videos dating back 15 years. HICKS, posing as people other than himself, was communicating with people online from all over the province including men and women ranging in age from youth (at the time of the offence) to adults.

HICKS was using 27 different social media accounts across multiple platforms. A full list of usernames can be found in the backgrounder below. In addition to SnapChat, Facebook and MSN Messenger, HICKS was also active on BeReal, FetLife, Tinder, Grindr, and Skype.

HICKS was arrested yesterday (March 4) on 63 additional charges specific to 10 new complainants. In total, the 32-year-old is facing over 150 sexual violence charges against 24 survivors.

With a victim-centred approach, the investigative team continues to prioritize the safety and well-being of all individuals. The RNC is asking anyone with information to assist the investigation to contact the investigative team directly via: [email protected]. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.nlcrimestoppers.com

Anyone experiencing anxiety or crisis as a result of this information, is encouraged to contact the Mental Health Crisis Line at 8-1-1.