Advance Polls closed in the district of Baie Verte-Green Bay at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

A total of 763 votes were cast at advance polls in the communities of Baie Verte, La Scie, Robert’s Arm and Springdale.

The advance poll ballots will be counted on by-election night and will be released along with the regular poll results after the polls close.

Regular polls will be open on Monday, May 27, from 8:00 am until 8:00 pm.