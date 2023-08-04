News

37th Anniversary for Festival of Flight

Posted: August 4, 2023 2:12 pm |
By Colleen Lewis


Gander’s annual Festival of Flight got underway this week, and organizations are expecting a busy five day event.

Things got underway on Thursday with an event to Support the Troops followed by the official opening. Today marks the start of the much-anticipated Ribfest and a concert series featuring Adam Baxter, Sheldon McBreairty and Night at the Opry. All will take place at Cobb’s Pond Rotary Park. On Monday night, the festivities wrap up with a fireworks display.

For a complete list of events visit Gandercanada.com

