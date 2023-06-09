37-year-old man dead after collision near George’s Lake

A 37-year-old man is dead after an early morning collision on the Trans-Canada Highway between Blue Ponds Park and George’s Lake.

Police were called shortly before 4 a.m. to a report of a serious collision between a pickup truck and two tractor trailers. RCMP from Corner Brook and Stephenville attended the scene and gathered evidence indicating that the pickup truck crossed over the centre line and collided with two oncoming tractor trailers. The driver and lone occupant of the pickup truck was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was found deceased.

The drivers of the transport trucks were uninjured. A passenger in one of the transport trucks was taken to Western Memorial Regional Hospital in Corner Brook for treatment of serious injuries.

A Collision Analyst with RCMP Traffic Services attended the scene and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged. The investigation is continuing.