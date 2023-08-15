26-year-old man dead following crash in New Harbour

Whitbourne RCMP is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred in New Harbour last night, Monday, August 14, which resulted in the death of a 26-year-old man.

The RCMP received a report of a possible impaired driver operating a vehicle dangerously in South Dildo. Police located the described vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The driver fled from police at a high rate of speed. In the interest of public safety, the vehicle was not pursued.

Police continued subsequent patrols to locate the driver and found his vehicle crashed in a ditch and abandoned. He had stolen another vehicle of a motorist who stopped to assist him.

Patrols to locate the driver and stolen vehicle were ongoing when police received a report of a crash where the stolen vehicle had left road at the New Harbour Bridge. Local fire department and ambulance service also responded. The driver, who was identified as the same man involved in the incidents earlier that night, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A RCMP traffic reconstructionist attended the crash site and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is also engaged as the investigation continues.