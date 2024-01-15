2025 Regatta rescheduled to accommodate Canada Summer Games

The Royal St. John’s Regatta is moving the day at the races to accommodate the Canada Summer Games in 2025.

St. John’s is hosting the games Aug 8-25, 2025, the first summer games hosted in Newfoundland and Labrador since 1977. As was the case during the 1977 Canada Games, the 2025 Royal St. John’s Regatta will take place on July 30, 2025 to allow Canada Games athletes competing in canoeing and kayaking unfettered access to Quidi Vidi Lake and the surrounding facilities for training and competition during the first week of August.

“The Royal St. John’s Regatta Committee is happy to support the 2025 Canada Games and the many young athletes who will be coming together in our Province next summer in the spirit of competition and friendship”, said Royal St. John’s Regatta Committee President Noelle Thomas-Kennell.

“We look forward to watching the athletes compete and welcome them in becoming a part of Quidi Vidi’s illustrious history as a site of sport and athleticism”.

The Royal St. John’s Regatta is ordinarily scheduled for the first Wednesday of August. In addition to the 1977 rescheduling, the date of the 1978 Royal St. John’s Regatta was rescheduled to accommodate the Royal visit of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The 2024 Regatta is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 7, weather permitting.