2024 Starts on a quiet note across the Province

The New Year is going to start off on a quiet note across much of the Province, with no major weather makers in play for the day. Temperatures this morning are generally into the minus teens and minus twenties in Labrador and minus single digits across most of the Island. Temperatures as of 6:30 AM NDT / 6 AM ADT show that rather well!
The day will generally be filled with cloud cover of much of the Island, with scattered flurries here and there. Highs will generally be within a couple of degrees of the freezing mark, but for most of us, it will be on the frozen side of the goose egg.
Meanwhile, it will be colder in Labrador, with sunshine in the southeast and north. Westen areas will see more clouds than anything else and some flurries or light snow moving in this afternoon. Temperatures will be well below freezing, closer to where the averages are for the time of year.
The Look Ahead
Tuesday and Wednesday will also be quiet. Beyond that, we will get into a very active weather pattern with a storm track near and southeast of the Avalon Peninsula. The first low will move by Thursday, the following Saturday, and yet another Monday. These can bring significant snow and rain to portions of the Island during the time frame. At this point, it is still too early to get into amounts and more specific impacts. Also, keep in mind your weather apps will show you snowfall amounts, but outside of 48 hours it’s no better than a guess.