Tuesday evening’s forecast

The weather across Newfoundland and Labrador looks cold and breezy tonight, but skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. The exception will be on the West Coast, where some persistent onshore flurries will end after midnight.

Wind chills will be into the -20s on the Island, and -30s to -40s in Labrador. Environment Canada has issued an Extreme Cold Warning for Churchill Falls and Labrador City. Wind chills tonight in that area will be as low as -45.

The next weather maker is an area of low pressure currently bringing severe weather to the southeastern United States a wintry mix to Northeast United States and southeastern Canada. This low will move into Labrador on Wednesday, and will bring snow, ice pellets, freezing rain and rain with it. Enviornment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement and a Wrekchouse Wind Warning out ahead of this system. Winds in the Wreckhouse area will gust to near 110 km/h around noon tomorrow, before diminishing in the afternoon and evening.

Snow will begin across Labrador West and southwest Newfoundland tomorrow morning and will spread eastward through the day. To get a sense of the timing, check out Futurecast!

On the Island snow and blowing snow will develop tomorrow afternoon ahead of a warm front. As the warm front lifts north, the snow will go to ice pellets, freezing rain and eventually rain. The transitions looks to happen in the evening for most areas of central, southern and eastern Newfoundland. The West Coast may stay mostly snow, before it ends in the evening. The commute home is going to be a bit messy. Precipitation amounts don’t look overly impressive, but it’s enough to be a pain in the you know what.

Unlike the last few systems, the heaviest snow will fall in Labrador, where 10-20 cm will fall from Goose Bay to Labrador City and Wabush.

Temperatures tomorrow will get to near freezing by late afternoon south on the island, with many of us getting near or above tomorrow night. Readings will fall back to near freezing on Thursday. Temperatures stay well below north and in Labrador.

Thursday looks quiet for most of us… although on the Avalon and northeast coast, east of New-Wes-Valley, drizzle or rain in the morning will end as some freezing drizzle in the afternoon. Another low brings more wintry mix to the Island Thursday night into Friday, along with snow to much of Labrador. Stay tuned for updates on this!