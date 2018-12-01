A massive fire in Portugal Cove-St. Philip’s has destroyed a house and garage on Hibbs Place in that community. The fire was first reported late Friday night and crews from Portugal Cove-St. Philip’s Volunteer Fire Department, the Torbay Volunteer Fire Department and the St. John’s Fire Departments were on the scene for several hours. Firefighters had to battle high winds and near freezing temperatures as they battled the blaze. Lack of area fire hydrant meant water to fight the inferno had to be trucked in from several kilometers away.

Neighbors are commending their work in saving homes on either side on the fire.

The home and garage are complete loss, there were no injuries. No word at this time as to the cause of the fire.