Youth Charged in Connection with Serious Assault  in Corner Brook

The RNC has arrested and charged a 15-year-old boy after another youth sustained serious injuries at a home in Corner Brook. Officers responded to Western Memorial Regional Hospital at 10:45 p.m. on Monday after receiving a report that a teen had sustained serious injuries in an altercation at a home in Corner Brook.

The responding officers were told that the 15-year-old responsible was likely still at the residence where the disturbance occurred. A short time later the boy was located and arrested by officers. He is being held in custody to appear in provincial court on charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and failure to comply with court orders.

The RNC investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information to assist is asked to contact the RNC at 709-637-4100. To provide information anonymously, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.