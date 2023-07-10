Arts & Entertainment News

Your Community: Kittiwake Dance Theatre at Bowring Park

By Amanda Mews
The amphitheatre in Bowring Park is the latest stage to showcase the talent of Kittiwake Dance Theatre. NTV’s Amanda Mews dropped by a rehearsal to get the details.

