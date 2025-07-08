Minister Dempster to Announce New Partnership with Hope Air

Minister of Labrador Affairs Lisa Dempster will be in Happy Valley-Goose Bay today to announce a new partnership between the Medical Transportation Assistance Program and Hope Air.

The event will take place at 11:00 a.m. at the Goose Bay Airport in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

Dempster will be joined by MHA Perry Trimper, Chief Hope Officer of Hope Air Mark Rubinstein, and Director of External Relations for Atlantic Canada Jaclyn Sullivan.

Hope Air works with its partners to arrange travel support for Canadians in financial need. Hope Air provides free flights, accommodations, airport ground transportation and meal vouchers for families and individuals who must travel for medical care.