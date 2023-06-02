Workers at Kenny’s Pond, Tiffany Village hold lunchtime demonstration

Workers at Kenny’s Pond Retirement Living and Tiffany Village Retirement Living held a demonstration during their lunchtime break on Friday afternoon.

Workers voiced concerns related to an increasingly toxic work environment, staffing issues and recruitment & retention.

NAPE President Jerry Earle addressed the crowd this afternoon, stating the owner of the two facilities reached out to him, and requested a meeting. The pair met shortly before the demonstration. Meetings will be ongoing to fix the workplace issues, however Earle says if nothing changes, the workers won’t hesitate to keep protesting.