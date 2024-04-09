Woman charged with aggravated assault following stabbing in Ochre Pit Cove

Following a residential disturbance that occurred in Ochre Pit Cove on April 7, 34-year-old April Oliver is charged with aggravated assault. Shortly after noon on Sunday, police received the report of a stabbing at a home and attended the scene. The victim of the stabbing was transported to Carbonear General Hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Oliver was arrested a short time later and was held in police custody over the weekend. She was in court yesterday and was released on conditions. She is set to appear in court at a later date.

The investigation is continuing.