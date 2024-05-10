Woman arrested after punching police officer

On Thursday afternoon the RNC were called to a disturbance at an apartment complex in the west end of St. John’s.

There was damage inside of the apartment and officers witnessed a female assaulting another female.

Officers went to arrest the female and she struck the officer in the face.

Officers were able to control the suspect and take her into custody. The 39-year-old female was taken to the St. John’s lockup to await court in the morning. She is charged with assault, assault with a weapon, assaulting a peace officer, resisting arrest, mischief and breach of probation.