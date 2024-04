On Tuesday afternoon, the RNC responded to an assault call at a residence in the west end of St. John’s.

Officers noted the complainant had visible injuries. She indicated that her daughter had just assaulted her.

Officers located the suspect a short distance away and arrested her. The 31-year-old female was taken to the lockup to await court.

She was charged with assault, being unlawfully in a dwelling, breach of a release order and breach of a peace bond.