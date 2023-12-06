Winter Storm Warning issued for the north coast of Labrador

A winter storm warning has been issued for northern Labrador, including Postville, Makkovik, Hopedale, and Nain, with hazardous winter conditions anticipated.

The warning covers a time span from late Thursday afternoon until Friday evening.

Key details include an expected total snowfall of 20 to 30 cm, maximum northwesterly wind gusts of 80 km/h, and the possibility of rain mixing with snow along the coast on Friday.

Heavy snowfall and blowing snow may reduce visibility to near zero at times, prompting a suggestion to postpone non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Winter storm warnings are typically issued for the simultaneous occurrence of multiple severe winter weather conditions.