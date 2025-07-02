Grandparent scam making the rounds again

The RCMP has advised that the “Grandparent” scam is circulating once again in areas of the province.

This scam is known to target seniors. It involves a phone call, typically from a scammer posing as a lawyer, police officer or the grandchild of the victim. These calls can be received during the middle of the night, taking the victim off guard.

There have been two recent reports: one in Labrador and one on the west coast of the Island.

The scammer tells the victim that a loved one, usually a grandchild, is in some sort of legal trouble and is currently in jail, requiring money for bail. Sometimes the scammer will allow the victim to speak with the loved one. At times, scammers use technology to replicate the loved one’s voice, sounding quite convincing.

The scammer will provide the victim with directions for payment, which can include a requested email money transfer or, less often, a pickup of the cash payment in person. The scammer will promote a sense of urgency to the victim, pressuring them to provide the payment now.

The RCMP is reminding people that police, lawyers, and the court system will not request an electronic money transfer, nor will they send someone to your place of residence for a cash payment for bail.

To report a suspected scam, contact the police or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.