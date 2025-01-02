Winter storm to bring rain, snow, wind and waves to Newfoundland Sunday into Monday

The Environment and Climate Change Canada Weather Office in Gander has issued a Special Weather Statement for early Sunday morning until Monday morning because snow, rain, wind, and high surf are in the forecast. The following areas are under the alert:

Avalon Peninsula North

Avalon Peninsula Southeast

St. John’s and vicinity

Avalon Peninsula Southwest

Burin Peninsula

Connaigre

Burgeo – Ramea

Channel-Port aux Basques and vicinity

Corner Brook and vicinity

Deer Lake – Humber Valley

Bay St. George

Buchans and the interior

Grand Falls-Windsor and vicinity

Bay of Exploits

Bonavista North

Bonavista Peninsula

Clarenville and vicinity

Gander and vicinity

Green Bay – White Bay

Terra Nova

The snow is expected to begin over eastern Newfoundland early Sunday morning and spread northwestward across this island through the day. The snow may mix with rain for a period on Sunday in the west, while transitioning completely to rain in the east with temperatures rising above zero. On the Avalon Peninsula, most of what falls will be rain based on current forecasts. This includes the St. John’s Metro area.

In addition strong east to northeasterly winds are expected to accompany this system on Sunday through Monday morning. Wind gusts in excess of 100 km/h are likely for for virtually all of Newfoundland’s coastal areas. Higher gusts may be found on parts of the Avalon and Bonavista Peninsulas.

Large waves and pounding surf will produce higher-than-normal water levels along coastal areas from Ferryland to Cape Freels, especially near high tide on Sunday. These large waves can cause coastal erosion in vulnerable areas, as well as damage to infrastructure along the shoreline, especially at locations that have been prone to impacts during similar events in the past.

Updates on the forecast to follow.