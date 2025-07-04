RNC Make Arrest; Seize Firearms and Drugs in St. John’s

(St. John’s, NL) July 4, 2025 — A search of a home in St. John’s has resulted in the seizure of firearms, drugs and cash.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary’s (RNC) Weapons and Drug Enforcement Unit (WDEU) with the assistance of the RNC Tactics and Rescue Unit and members of the RCMP’s Emergency Response Team, RNC Police Dog Services, the RNC Criminal Investigation Division, and RNC Operational Patrol Services, executed a warrant at a home in Airport Heights this week resulting in the seizure of:

Two firearms

Ammunition and multiple magazines

1.5 kilograms of cocaine

A quantity of pills

$100,000 cash

An arrest was made with charges pending. The investigation is ongoing.