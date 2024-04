Roads are wet across the Avalon Peninsula. Roads are also wet on the Burin Peninsula. Across central and western Newfoundland, roads are dry with good visibility.

Across the Big Land, roads are snow-covered in the Wabush, Labrador City, and Churchill Falls area.

Marine Atlantic is anticipating weather impacts to crossings on Thursday morning. Provincial ferries are on time.

Flights are on time in St. John’s, Gander, and Deer Lake.