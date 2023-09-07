Wet roads in central and eastern Newfoundland for your commute

Roads on the west coast are dry with good visibility. In central and eastern Newfoundland roads are wet. There are some fog patches along the northeast coast and on the Avalon Peninsula.

Across Labrador, roads are wet. Drive with care and watch out for moose.

Marine Atlantic is on schedule. The MV Flanders is in service but off schedule with regular service resuming at 11:00 a.m. All other provincial ferries are running on time.

Porter flight PD230 from St. John’s to Toronto is delayed. All flights at the Gander International Airport and Deer Lake Regional Airport are on time.