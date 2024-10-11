Wet roads across portions of the province this morning

On the Avalon Peninsula, roads are dry with good visibility. In Central, roads are wet in some areas. Along the West Coast of the Island, roads are mostly dry with good visibility.

In Labrador, roads are wet with areas of fog, particularly in southeastern regions.

Due to adverse weather conditions, Marine Atlantic has cancelled all crossings scheduled for today, Saturday, and Sunday morning. The MV Terra Nova will be touch and go in Bay Largent this morning and may have an altered schedule. There is the potential for cancelled runs this afternoon.

Flights are on time in St. John’s, Gander, and Deer Lake.