WestJet to offer service to Deer Lake Regional Airport

WestJet is making a return to the Deer Lake Regional Airport with flights to Toronto and Calgary.

Service will return to the Deer Lake Regional Airport on May 16.

Back in 2023, WestJet suspended service in Western Newfoundland.

Deer Lake Regional Airport CEO Tammy Priddle said, “2023 passenger volumes were just below pre-Covid levels at 302,029 passengers (93 per cent of 2019). WestJet’s service to Toronto and Calgary will increase access and provide further opportunity for YDF to recover from the pandemic.”