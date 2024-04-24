West coast drivers facing charges following seizures of cocaine, cash

Two drivers on the provinces west coast have been arrested and charged with drug trafficking offences, following a police traffic stop last week.

32-year-old Alicia Gilbert of Humber Valley Resort and 29-year-old Jonathan Park of Corner Brook, were arrested. Quantities of drugs and cash were seized.

Prior to the traffic stops being conducted, an officer with Corner Brook RCMP observed suspicious activity between the two vehicles. Gilbert and Park were arrested at separate traffic stops. Gilbert was found in possession of approximately $3000.00 cash. Park was found in possession of approximately four ounces of cocaine.

In continuing the investigation, officers obtained a search warrant authorized under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, for Gilbert’s residence. Inside the Humber Valley Resort home, police located and seized an additional four ounces of cocaine, an ounce of suspected crystal methamphetamine, thousands of dollars in cash, packaging materials and other evidence consistent with drug trafficking.

The two are set to appear in court at a later date.

Alicia Gilbert is charged with the following criminal offences:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine

Trafficking cocaine

Jonathan Park is charged with the following criminal offences:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

The investigation is ongoing.