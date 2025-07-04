Wanted man arrested following search of residence

The RNC arrested a man after a search of a home in St. John’s.

Last night, shortly before midnight, police attended a residence where wanted person, 32-year-old Michael Legge, was believed to be staying. A warrant of arrest was in effect for Legge on intimate partner violence offences of criminal harassment and uttering threats.

Responding officers observed Legge inside the home and attempted to communicate with him and the other occupants, however, officers were met with non-compliance. Officers obtained judicial authorization to enter the residence in order to effect an arrest. Still being met with non-compliance, officers gained entry and arrested Legge inside the home.

Legge was held in custody to appear in provincial court.