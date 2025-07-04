Prolific offender arrested by Holyrood RCMP for prohibited driving and breaches of court order

A prolific offender, 27-year-old Jesse Lewis, is back in custody after a recent arrest by Holyrood RCMP for driving while prohibited and breaches of a court order.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on June 26, police responded to a report of reckless driving in Avondale. During the investigation, the driver of the vehicle was identified as Lewis, who was prohibited from operating a motor vehicle and on a daily curfew as part of a court release order. Police attended Lewis’ residence and confirmed that he was not home and was in breach of his curfew. Attempts to locate Lewis and the suspect vehicle were unsuccessful.

Shortly after 7:00 p.m. on June 28, Holyrood RCMP located the suspect vehicle in Avondale. Police conducted a traffic stop and visually confirmed Lewis as the driver of the vehicle. While Lewis had pulled over for police, he continued to drive forward at a slow rate of speed.

A second police vehicle arrived at the traffic stop and pulled in front of the suspect vehicle. Lewis was arrested without incident and was held in custody. As part of this investigation, he is charged with driving while prohibited and five counts of breaching a release order.

On June 20, Lewis was released by the court on a number of conditions in relation to charges of robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief – property damage over $5,000, flight from a police officer, dangerous operation, forcible confinement and breach of a probation officer. Those charges are currently before the court.

He appeared in court on June 30, in relation to the additional charges laid in this investigation and was remanded into custody. His next court appearance is set to take place on July 21, 2025.

The investigation is ongoing.