Weight Restrictions to be Implemented for Pitts Memorial Drive

Beginning on Monday there will be weight restrictions implemented for Pitts Memorial Drive.

The maximum load limit for vehicles on Pitts Memorial Drive will be limited to 15 tonnes between 10:00 a.m. on Monday and 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday. All trucks in excess of 15 tonnes heading west from the downtown area or heading east towards the downtown area will have to use alternate routes.

The weight restriction is necessary as part of the ongoing bridge work on Pitts Memorial Drive.

Highway Enforcement Officers will be on site to enforce this temporary reduction in maximum load limits.