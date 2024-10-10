Weight Restrictions to be Implemented for Pitts Memorial Drive

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure will reduce the maximum load limit for vehicles on Pitts Memorial Drive to 15 tonnes (15,000 kgs) between 10:00 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11 and 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13. All trucks in excess of 15 tonnes heading west from the downtown area or heading east towards the downtown area will have to use alternate routes.

The weight restriction is necessary as part of the ongoing bridge work on Pitts Memorial Drive.

Highway Enforcement Officers will be on site to enforce this temporary reduction in maximum load limits in accordance with section 106 (52) of the Highway Traffic Act. Under the Act, all drivers must obey the instructions of a traffic-control signal or traffic-control device. In such circumstances where a sign restricts the use of a highway or part of a highway to vehicles of certain maximum gross mass, failure to comply may result in a fine of a minimum of $100 to a maximum of $900.

Information on active highway construction projects and repairs is also available by visiting nl511.ca and on the NL 511 mobile app.