Federal government supporting 13 indigenous-led energy projects

The federal government is supporting 13 Indigenous-led clean energy projects with more than $40 million in funding, and two of the projects are right here in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Qalipu First Nation Band will receive $4.3 million to purchase and install heat pumps in homes owned by community members. The Mushuau Innu First Nation will receive over $5.8 million to purchase and install heat pumps in community-owned homes in the remote community of Natuashish. The projects will not only help Indigenous communities save on energy costs and increase renewable energy use, but will also help create jobs and leverage economic opportunities for these communities.