Robbery suspect at Da Shed Pub identified; arrest warrant issued for Kieran (Alex) Pardy

Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP is looking to arrest 37-year-old Kieran Alexander Pardy of Happy Valley-Goose Bay, who commonly goes by Alex Pardy. He is wanted in relation to a recent attempted robbery at Da Shed Pub in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

On the evening of July 3, a masked man entered the licensed establishment holding what appeared to be a shotgun and demanded money from the bar staff. When confronted by an employee, the individual left the property without further incident and was seen departing the area on a dirt bike.

Through the course of the investigation, the suspect involved in this crime was identified as Alex Pardy. On July 7, during an attempted arrest, Pardy fled from police in a vehicle in a dangerous manner. In the interest of public safety, police did not pursue the vehicle.

Pardy is currently evading police and is wanted for the following criminal offences:

Robbery with a firearm

Disguise with intent to commit and offence

Pointing a firearm

Assault with a weapon

Resisting/obstructing a police officer

Flight from police

Operation while prohibited

Failure to comply with conditions of release order

Failure to comply with probation order



The investigation is continuing.