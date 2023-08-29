Wednesday & Thursday looking rainy for much of the Province, in part due to Hurricane Franklin

Generally quiet conditions will be found across the Province overnight, ahead of our next weather maker. The exception will be Labrador West and North, where showers will be found as a cold front sinks south. That cold front will move through much of the Big Land come Wednesday morning, and temperatures will fall into the 6° to 10° range. On the Island, expect mostly clear skies and lows in the middle teens.
Wednesday will see rain arrive in Labrador throughout the day and onto the Island in the afternoon. Rainfall rates will be intense over southern sections of Newfoundland during the late afternoon and evening. Highs reach the upper teens to lower 20s on the Island and lower teens in Labrador.
Wednesday night and Thursday will see the rain continue across much of the Province as we get an influx of moisture from Hurricane Franklin.
While Franklin will not directly impact the area, the moisture from it will help to drive intense rainfall, at times, over the Island through Thursday. Rainfall Warnings and Special Weather Statements are in effect.
Rainfall amounts will be heaviest over southern Newfoundland and southeast Labrador, where 50-100 mm will fall. Amounts will be lesser as one moves farther north on the Island and away from the southeast corner of Labrador.
This moisture will clear out for Friday and will set the stage for a lovely weekend across much of the Province.