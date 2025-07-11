News NTV Weather Update Weather

Hot and humid start to the weekend

Posted: July 11, 2025 6:37 am
By Kyle Brookings

The Island will see sunny skies to start today. There are a few fog patches over portions of the Avalon Peninsula. Most areas will see clouds build in throughout the day. It will be a hot and humid day across the Island with temperatures from 25 to 30 degrees and humidex values reaching the low 30s. 

It will be a similar story across Labrador with a mix of sun and cloud. Temperatures will be between 25 and 30, with similar humidex values.

There are heat warnings in effect for:

  • Cartwright to Black Tickle
  • Churchill Falls and vicinity
  • Churchill Valley
  • Eagle River
  • Norman Bay to Lodge Bay
  • Postville – Makkovik
  • Rigolet and vicinity
  • Upper Lake Melville

Weekend Outlook

Rain is likely across the Avalon tomorrow. There is a chance of showers on Sunday. Other areas of the Island will be mostly clear. A front will push across Labrador late on Sunday, helping to bring temperatures down.

