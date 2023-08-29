Wednesday morning update; Warnings expanded and rain is on the way

The Rainfall Warnings have been expanded by the Environment and Climate Change Canada Weather in Gander. The warning(s) now include the southern parts of the Island from the Avalon Peninsula Southeast to Bay St. George. Expect between 50 and 100 mm of rain in these areas by Thursday evening. Locally higher amounts are possible.
A Rainfall Warning was also issued for Eagle River and Cartwright to Black Tickle in southeastern Labrador. Up to 90 mm of rain will fall in this area by Thursday evening, with locally higher amounts possible.
The rain will overspread the region later today and will continue, heavy at times, for most areas through Thursday afternoon or evening. Future Radar does an excellent job of showing this.
Stay tuned for further updates throughout the day