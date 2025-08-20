Weather Update for Wednesday, August 20

Weather August 20th, 2025

There is a chance of showers on the Avalon this morning. Smoke will linger on the northern Avalon. Rain in central Newfoundland will come to an end this morning, making way for a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. It will be mostly sunny across the west coast. Temperatures are expected to range from 12 to 20 degrees.

Most of Labrador will see a mix of sun and cloud today. There is a risk of showers for western and northern coastal areas late this afternoon. North to northwest winds will keep temperatures cool with highs only reaching between 10 and 20.