Weather starts to turn Friday after lovely week across Newfoundland and Labrador

Weather May 1st, 2026

Ryan Harding, NTV Weather Centre

Well sure look. We had a great run this week.

That high-pressure system that has kept the clouds out of the province for the last 72-hours or so is moving on. With this, we’ll see the clouds roll in Friday allowing for eventual rain that will keep the weekend damp, at times, province-wide.

Newfoundland divided Friday between RDF and sun and cloud

The far west of Newfoundland is going to enjoy a little extra sun and cloud Friday. Meanwhile, the eastern and northern side of the island can expect a day of cloud with moments of drizzle. The north east side is also likely to spend a large majority of the day wrapped in fog, finalizing the RDF trifecta.

With this in mind, many of the day time highs are a few degrees cooler than we’ve expected. However, it’s a relatively light east wind rolling the fog across, so we shouldn’t expect any drastic drops in temperature.

For central Newfoundland, we are expecting to see that cloud pull back in the afternoon causing some sunny breaks before covering the island as a whole into Saturday morning allowing for the weekend rain.

Wet Friday for Labrador West while Coastal Labrador clings to sunshine

Labrador is also divided Friday. However, all of Labrador will also see damp conditions into the weekend.

Friday starts with broken cloud cover for Coastal Labrador resulting in some extra sun. Meanwhile, Labrador West starts the day under the clouds with a mixed precipitation on the way. Happy Valley-Goose Bay bucks the trend, starting in the clouds, opening to sun by mid-day.

By the afternoon, conditions look to start as an hour or so of freezing rain in Labrador City. Warming as the afternoon rolls on, that turns to 5-10 mm of rain, lasting into the evening.

It takes the weekend, but like Newfoundland, the rain is distributed full across by Sunday.

Daytime highs for Newfoundland and Labrador Friday