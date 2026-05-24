Weather forecast: Sunday, May 24

News, Weather May 24th, 2026

Sunshine and mild temperatures are expected across much of Newfoundland and Labrador today before increasing cloud returns Monday. Here’s your weather forecast.

St. John’s / Bonavista

Today

St. John’s will see a mix of sun and cloud developing this morning with a 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Bonavista starts sunny before increasing cloud late in the day. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h in St. John’s and northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in Bonavista. High 8 in St. John’s and 9 in Bonavista, though inland areas could reach the low to mid teens. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of early evening showers in St. John’s, while Bonavista clears this evening. Winds becoming light tonight. Low near plus 1 to plus 2, though colder inland areas may dip below freezing.

Mon, May 25

Sunny skies to start with increasing cloud through the afternoon. High 16 in St. John’s and 18 in Bonavista, though cooler along the coast. UV index 6 or high.

South Coast

Today

Sunny conditions continue across Channel-Port aux Basques with northwest winds 20 km/h gusting to 40, though calmer inland this morning. High 10. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight

Clear with winds easing this evening. Low plus 4, though low lying areas could dip below freezing.

Mon, May 25

Increasing cloud through the day. High 10, though areas north of Cape Ray could reach 14. UV index 7 or high.

Central

Today

Sunny skies return to Gander this morning before increasing cloud late this afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 14. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight

Clear this evening with winds becoming light. Low plus 2, though colder inland valleys may fall below freezing.

Mon, May 25

Sunny to start before a mix of sun and cloud develops in the afternoon. High 18. UV index 6 or high.

West Coast

Today

Clearing skies across Corner Brook with west winds near 20 km/h developing this morning. High 14, though cooler along the coast. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight

Clear and calm overnight. Low plus 2, though some inland areas could fall below freezing.

Mon, May 25

Sunny skies continue before increasing cloud in the afternoon. High 18, though coastal communities stay cooler near 11. UV index 6 or high.

Northern Peninsula

Today

Sunny skies in St. Anthony becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 8, though areas south of Hare Bay could reach 12. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight

Clearing this evening with winds easing overnight. Low plus 1, though inland areas could dip below freezing.

Mon, May 25

Sunny with southeast winds developing in the afternoon. High plus 5, though inland areas may reach 9. UV index 6 or high.

Happy Valley-Goose Bay

Today

Sunny and mild with a high of 16. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight

Clear skies. Low zero.

Mon, May 25

Mainly sunny with increasing cloud late in the afternoon. Wind becoming east 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 17. UV index 6 or high.