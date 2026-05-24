Weather forecast: Sunday, May 24
Sunshine and mild temperatures are expected across much of Newfoundland and Labrador today before increasing cloud returns Monday. Here’s your weather forecast.
St. John’s / Bonavista
Today
St. John’s will see a mix of sun and cloud developing this morning with a 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Bonavista starts sunny before increasing cloud late in the day. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h in St. John’s and northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in Bonavista. High 8 in St. John’s and 9 in Bonavista, though inland areas could reach the low to mid teens. UV index 5 or moderate.
Tonight
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of early evening showers in St. John’s, while Bonavista clears this evening. Winds becoming light tonight. Low near plus 1 to plus 2, though colder inland areas may dip below freezing.
Mon, May 25
Sunny skies to start with increasing cloud through the afternoon. High 16 in St. John’s and 18 in Bonavista, though cooler along the coast. UV index 6 or high.
South Coast
Today
Sunny conditions continue across Channel-Port aux Basques with northwest winds 20 km/h gusting to 40, though calmer inland this morning. High 10. UV index 6 or high.
Tonight
Clear with winds easing this evening. Low plus 4, though low lying areas could dip below freezing.
Mon, May 25
Increasing cloud through the day. High 10, though areas north of Cape Ray could reach 14. UV index 7 or high.
Central
Today
Sunny skies return to Gander this morning before increasing cloud late this afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 14. UV index 5 or moderate.
Tonight
Clear this evening with winds becoming light. Low plus 2, though colder inland valleys may fall below freezing.
Mon, May 25
Sunny to start before a mix of sun and cloud develops in the afternoon. High 18. UV index 6 or high.
West Coast
Today
Clearing skies across Corner Brook with west winds near 20 km/h developing this morning. High 14, though cooler along the coast. UV index 5 or moderate.
Tonight
Clear and calm overnight. Low plus 2, though some inland areas could fall below freezing.
Mon, May 25
Sunny skies continue before increasing cloud in the afternoon. High 18, though coastal communities stay cooler near 11. UV index 6 or high.
Northern Peninsula
Today
Sunny skies in St. Anthony becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 8, though areas south of Hare Bay could reach 12. UV index 5 or moderate.
Tonight
Clearing this evening with winds easing overnight. Low plus 1, though inland areas could dip below freezing.
Mon, May 25
Sunny with southeast winds developing in the afternoon. High plus 5, though inland areas may reach 9. UV index 6 or high.
Happy Valley-Goose Bay
Today
Sunny and mild with a high of 16. UV index 5 or moderate.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low zero.
Mon, May 25
Mainly sunny with increasing cloud late in the afternoon. Wind becoming east 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 17. UV index 6 or high.