Weather Forecast: Sunday, August 16

News, Weather August 16th, 2026

Sunshine and warmer temperatures are expected across much of Newfoundland and Labrador today, though parts of eastern and central Newfoundland could see showers later in the day.

St. John’s / Bonavista

Today

Skies clear this morning in St. John’s as fog patches dissipate. Northwest wind 20 km/h gusting to 40 becomes light this morning. High 19. UV index 6 or high. Bonavista will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. Northwest wind 30 km/h gusting to 50 becomes light this morning. High 20, except 16 along parts of the coast. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers this evening. Fog patches develop near midnight. Low 12 in St. John’s and 13 in Bonavista.

Mon, Aug. 17

A mix of sun and cloud with fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becomes south 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the afternoon. High 21 in St. John’s and 22 in Bonavista, with a humidex of 25 in Bonavista. UV index 6 to 7, high.

South Coast

Today

Sunny in Channel-Port aux Basques with fog patches dissipating this morning. High 20. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight

Clear with increasing cloudiness before morning. Wind becomes southeast 20 km/h overnight. Low 14.

Mon, Aug. 17

Mainly cloudy. South wind 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 20 with a humidex of 25. UV index 6 or high.

Central

Today

A mix of sun and cloud in Gander with a 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon and a risk of a thunderstorm. High 21. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers this evening and a risk of a thunderstorm. Skies clear overnight, with fog patches developing near midnight. Low 14.

Mon, Aug. 17

Mainly sunny with increasing cloudiness in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipate in the morning. Wind becomes south 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the afternoon. High 22. UV index 6 or high.

West Coast

Today

A mix of sun and cloud in Corner Brook, clearing near noon. Fog patches dissipate this morning. High 21. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight

Clear, becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low 10.

Mon, Aug. 17

A mix of sun and cloud, becoming cloudy near noon with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind becomes south 20 km/h near noon. High 22. UV index 5 or moderate.

Northern Peninsula

Today

A mix of sun and cloud in St. Anthony. Wind becomes south 20 km/h this afternoon. High 21. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight

Clearing late this evening. South wind 20 km/h becomes light near midnight. Low 12.

Mon, Aug. 17

Mainly sunny with increasing cloudiness in the afternoon. Wind becomes south 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the afternoon. High 20. UV index 5 or moderate.



Happy Valley–Goose Bay

Today

Cloudy skies clear near noon. High 22. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight

Clear, becoming partly cloudy this evening. Low 11.

Mon, Aug. 17

A mix of sun and cloud, becoming cloudy in the afternoon. Wind becomes south 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 24 with a humidex of 26. UV index 5 or moderate.