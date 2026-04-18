Weather forecast: Saturday, April 18

News, Weather April 18th, 2026

Clearing skies and sunshine return across much of the province today, with milder air moving in, though clouds and rain begin to move back in from the west by Sunday. Here’s your weather forecast.

St. John’s / Bonavista

Today

Clearing this morning, becoming mainly sunny. Wind northwest 20 to 30 km/h gusting to 40 or 50, easing this afternoon. High near zero in St. John’s and near zero in Bonavista, with highs of 3 to 6 inland. Wind chill near minus 12 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Wind light, becoming south 20 km/h toward morning in Bonavista. Low minus 3, colder inland in Bonavista. Wind chill near minus 8 overnight.

Sun, 19 Apr

Mainly sunny. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 9 in St. John’s and 8 in Bonavista, cooler in onshore winds. Wind chill near minus 7 to minus 8 in the morning. UV index 6 or high.

South Coast

Today

Mainly sunny. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light. High plus 4, reaching near 9 north of Cape Ray. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Wind becoming southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50, up to 80 in the Wreckhouse area. Low near zero, colder north of Cape Ray.

Sun, 19 Apr

Cloudy with showers beginning in the morning. Rainfall around 5 mm. Wind southeast 40 km/h gusting to 60, higher in the Wreckhouse area. High plus 4, reaching near 10 north of Cape Ray. UV index 2 or low.

Central

Today

Mainly sunny. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light. High plus 5. Wind chill near minus 12 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight

A few clouds. Wind becoming south 20 km/h overnight. Low minus 4. Wind chill near minus 9.

Sun, 19 Apr

Mainly sunny, increasing cloudiness in the afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming south 30 gusting to 50. High 11. Wind chill near minus 7 in the morning. UV index 6 or high.

West Coast

Today

Mainly sunny. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light. High 8. Wind chill near minus 10 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight

Clear, becoming partly cloudy. Wind becoming southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50, higher near the coast. Low minus 3. Wind chill near minus 10 this evening.

Sun, 19 Apr

A mix of sun and cloud with a few showers beginning in the morning. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50, stronger near the coast. High 9. UV index 2 or low.

Northern Peninsula

Today

Mainly sunny. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light. High near zero, reaching plus 4 south of Hare Bay. Wind chill near minus 13 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight

A few clouds. Wind becoming south 30 km/h toward morning. Low minus 7, milder along the coast. Wind chill near minus 13.

Sun, 19 Apr

Mainly sunny, increasing cloudiness in the afternoon with a chance of showers late in the day. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High plus 5, up to 9 south of Hare Bay. UV index 6 or high.

Happy Valley–Goose Bay

Today

Mainly sunny, increasing cloudiness this afternoon. Wind light. High plus 1. Wind chill near minus 21 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 2. Wind chill near minus 8 overnight.

Sun, 19 Apr

Mainly cloudy. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 7. UV index 5 or moderate.