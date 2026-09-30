Sunny breaks within mostly cloudy Wednesday for Newfoundland and Labrador

Weather September 30th, 2026

Ryan Harding, NTV Weather Centre

Mostly cloudy conditions replaces Newfoundland’s light rain come Wednesday

It takes the morning to rid the eastern side of the island of the light rain from the overnight, which is then replaced by mostly cloud with some potential sunny breaks through the afternoon.

Central and north-central looks to experience some extra time under the sun before the late afternoon sees cloud enter back more wide-spread.

West Coast and the Northern Peninsula will be dancing between partially cloudy and mostly cloudy conditions all day as the sun comes and goes behind moving clouds.

While the temperatures sit mainly sit near seasonal, the wind is well below average province-wide, down to non existent even for some regions.

Newfoundland and Labrador’s daytime highs for Wednesday

Cloud pushes east across Labrador Wednesday

Wind remains light across Labrador Wednesday as well, from the south west.

That light wind ensures that it takes the day to move the extra cloud cover over Labrador West to the coastline, allowing for more time under the sun for Labrador’s coastal communities.

Lovely daytime highs are available including the aim for 20 degrees in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

Once the sun starts to think about setting on the north coast, some light rain looks to accompany the cloud cover offering up 1-3 mm for Nain specifically.