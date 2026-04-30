Sun and mid-teens continues for large portion of Newfoundland and Labrador into Thursday

Weather April 30th, 2026

Ryan Harding, NTV Weather Centre

Sun and cloud and warming as we go is the sentiment for the majority of the province Thursday, continuing from what has been a great week with spring temperatures finally reaching Newfoundland and Labrador.

Cloud starts to break through parts of Newfoundland and Labrador Thursday

The sun and cloud continues across the province Thursday, with a few minor blemishes.

The coastlines are still settling in with cooler day time highs compared to inland communities.

The high-pressure system that has been settled over the province this week is starting to make its move. With this, some cloud creeps into the forecast for the south and east coast of Newfoundland as well as Labrador West.

In that, areas like Port aux Basques, the Burin Peninsula and Labrador City could see a chance of some early morning drizzle before the sun breaks through late-morning and into Thursday afternoon.

Daytime highs for Newfoundland and Labrador Thursday