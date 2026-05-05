Sun and cloud battles coastal fog and drizzle for Newfoundland while Labrador sees snow showers Tuesday

Weather May 5th, 2026

Ryan Harding, NTV Weather Centre

There is plenty of sun to shine across Newfoundland and Labrador come Tuesday. A strong southwest wind has temperatures reaching the low to mid teens once again as well. However, there are some blemishes in the form of rain, drizzle, fog and potentially even some snow showers into the Great Northern Peninsula.

Wind gusts evenly distributed across Newfoundland Tuesday

The top gusts of Monday are behind us and the island portion of the province evens out into the 40-60 km/h range, with some communities further west and north have the opportunity to break the 70 km/h mark. The southwest portion of Newfoundland is expected to see lighter winds.

Since this is a southwest wind, communities inland and further north will benefit while coastal southern communities will be limited in daytime highs and spend a large portion of the day wrapped in fog.

Mostly dry Tuesday for Newfoundland

There is some left over light rain for parts of the west coast, Northern Peninsula and Fogo Island region Tuesday morning. What is left to fall is brief. However, in the Long Range Mountains there is opportunity for it to be in the form of flurries or wet snow.

By the afternoon, it’s all clear. The sun shines through with some cloud and fog wrapping parts of our coastlines.

Near the supper hour, the dry day is likely to be briefly interrupted in a small portion of the Northern Peninsula between Port au Choix and Shoal Cove.

Daytime highs for Newfoundland and Labrador Tuesday

Spring snowshowers run into a Tuesday in Labrador that warms into the afternoon

As Tuesday unfolds, temperatures will rise across Labrador as the wind shifts from a northeast to southwest gust. Those winds average a moderate 15-35 km/h range.

The initial northeast wind brings a rain and snow shower mix. The rain comes with a 5-10 mm range while Churchill Falls, Happy Valley-Goose Bay and Nain could see 1 cm or less accumulate before seeing that washed away as the warmer temperatures take over.

Into Tuesday evening a light rain enters into Labrador West lasting on and off through the overnight.